November 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police officer suspended after positive narcotest

By Nikolaos Prakas02
police car night 2
File photo

A police officer has been suspended after she tested positive during a narcotest, an announcement from Limassol police said on Friday.

According to the police, the woman was found positive on Tuesday, after police received information that she had been using drugs recently.

On Tuesday night, police were running drugs checks in an area of Limassol, where she was driving. She was asked to submit to a narcotest, which came back positive for cannabis use.

According to reports, she was on her way to work during the check. Following registering positive to the narcotest, she was suspended, until investigations into the matter conclude.

 

