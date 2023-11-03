November 3, 2023

Prisoners may be released early in north to stem overcrowding

By Tom Cleaver05
Prisoners in the north will be allowed to apply for parole earlier, as part of a temporary measure implemented by the ‘government’ to stem prison overcrowding.

For a period of 90 days from Friday, ordinary prisoners will be allowed to apply for parole once they have served a third of their sentence. Under normal circumstances, prisoners have to serve half their sentence before being eligible for parole.

For prisoners convicted of murder or attempted murder, the time which must elapse before they are eligible for parole has been reduced from three fifths of their sentence to half their sentence.

