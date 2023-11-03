November 3, 2023

School air conditioning unit installation to begin

By Tom Cleaver06
File photo: The installation of air conditioning units at schools is to begin in the next few days

The installation of air conditioning units at schools is to begin in the next few days, Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, he said air conditioning units will begin at a total of 50 schools, 10 in each district.

Letymbiotis’ statements build on the announcement made by Education Minister Athena Michaelidou on Monday.

He said the government had been “consistent with what it had previously announced,” referencing the visit of President Nikos Christodoulides to the Acropolis high school in Nicosia in September.

He added that the cost of the air conditioning units “does not burden the state budget”, as it is being paid for with reserve funds from the Education Ministry.

The government plans to install air conditioning units at every public school in the country within the next three years, with Letymbiotis saying the implementation of the plan is proceeding “exactly as it was announced”.

“With this vision, with our will, and with our methods, we are on track to resolve an issue which has occupied public debate and caused concern among educational staff and pupils for years,” he added.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

