November 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Cheers to Zivania at Alona festival this Sunday

By Eleni Philippou0115
zivania

The village of Alona this weekend celebrates tradition and a famous local spirit with the Zivania Festival on Sunday from 10.30am to 3.30pm ready to show visitors the age-old process of making zivania – from grape to spirit.

Every autumn, this traditional Cypriot spirit enters its production season as it is made of grape residue that was pressed during the wine harvest. All day long, the traditional festival will honour the zivania season by demonstrating how it is made, offering taste samples and showcasing other local delights made with grapes.

Fresh palouze will also be available for visitors to taste while a market with more local produce will run. Michalis Terlikkas will perform live to entertain the crowds while Cypriot food will be served. Festivalgoers will also be able to visit the village’s old mill and charming alleys, an outdoor exhibition with paintings by villagers and a photography exhibition of the Church of Kanakaria.

Alona is not the only village to celebrate Zivania season. Next weekend, on November 11 and 12, Pelendri village will also host a Zivania Festival. A similar agenda of food, drink, music and village excursions is planned, making the most of a beautiful season in rural Cyprus.

 

Zivania Festival Alona

Traditional festival with food, art and zivania distillation. November 5. Alona Village. 10.30am-3.30pm

Pelendri Zivania Festival

Two-day event with zivania tastings, food and a fair. November 11-12. Pelendri village. 11am–10pm (day 1), 10am-10pm (day 2)

capture

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Woman wanted for stealing donation money from bakeries

Staff Reporter

Cyprus among top ten destinations for British travellers

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus sees surge in new loans in September 2023 — total reaches €578 million

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus retail trade sees robust growth in September 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

North not invited to Organisation of Turkic States summit

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign