November 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsTourism

Cyprus among top ten destinations for British travellers

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
ayia napa
Ayia Napa

A recent survey conducted on behalf of the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) has shed light on new travel trends among British tourists, with Cyprus making it to the top ten preferred destinations.

Among the key findings is the growing trend for year-round travel, with many British tourists opting for travel outside the scorching months of July and August, particularly to Mediterranean destinations.

The survey showed that May and June are expected to become the most popular months for overseas vacations next year.

ABTA also attributes this trend to the search for the best value for money, with travel companies extending the summer season and increasing capacity in regional months, particularly for destinations like Greece and Turkey.

The survey further revealed that between the 12-month period until last August, 52 per cent of Britons went on overseas vacations, with an average of 1.4 trips per person – a number matching pre-pandemic levels.

Additionally, two out of three respondents expressed their intention to embark on an international trip within the next 12 months.

City breaks have overtaken beach holidays in popularity, with 40 per cent of respondents opting for a city break and 34 per cent choosing a beach holiday.

Regarding the most popular destinations for British tourists based on visits, Spain retained the top spot, followed by France, Italy, the USA, and Greece in respective order.

Turkey climbed back into the top ten, ranking eighth, and Cyprus rounded off the list in the tenth position.

The survey’s results are timely as London prepares to host the annual World Travel Market, with a strong focus on environmentally sustainable travel among its key themes.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Cyprus sees surge in new loans in September 2023 — total reaches €578 million

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus retail trade sees robust growth in September 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Governments race to regulate AI tools

Reuters News Service

Yum Brands results beat as Taco Bell promotions draw customers

Reuters News Service

North not invited to Organisation of Turkic States summit

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign