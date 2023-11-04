November 4, 2023

Fernandes strikes late as Man Utd win 1-0 at Fulham

By Reuters News Service
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring the winning goal

Manchester United stopped the rot as captain Bruno Fernandes struck in the 90th minute for a 1-0 victory at Fulham in the early Premier League game at Fulham on Saturday.

The game was petering out into a lacklustre stalemate when Fernandes latched on to a loose ball on the edge of the area and drilled a low skidding shot inside the post.

Successive 3-0 home defeats in United‘s worst start to a season since 1962 had piled pressure on manager Erik ten Hag and victory at Craven Cottage will release that somewhat.

But while the victory was welcome, questions still remain about where United are heading under the Dutchman after another rather shapeless display.

A third successive narrow away win in the league lifts United to sixth with 18 points from 11 games ahead of the rest of the weekend programme.

Fulham, who were twice denied by great saves by Andre Onana in the second half, are 14th with 12 points.

