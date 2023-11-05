November 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnergy

Cyprus to respond by day’s end to Chevron about ‘Aphrodite’ field

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0363
feature elias flaring of the aphrodite gas field back in 2013
Aphrodite gas field

Cyprus will respond to a request from Chevron to extend a deliberation period for the ‘Aphrodite’ gas field in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) within the day, Energy Minister George Papanastasiou said on Sunday.

The company had requested in a letter for Cyprus to extend the deliberation period for the development and production of the field.

Speaking to Cyprus News Agency (CNA) Papanastasiou, said that “there will be a written response to a letter we received from the company with a specific response time frame from their side.”

He noted that until the company responds, “we don’t think it’s appropriate to make any comment.”

On Friday, a meeting was held between the two parties, after which no announcements were made.

The Chevron consortium along with Shell Plc and Israel’s Newmed Energy LP had submitted for approval an updated development plan for ‘Aphrodite’ field to the government, which provided for the connection of the field to liquefaction infrastructure in Egypt via a subsea pipeline.

The updated plan was rejected by the Cypriot government at the end of August, with the contract providing for 30 days of negotiations to resolve the dispute. The negotiation period had been extended for another 30 days with a deadline on November 5th.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Cyprus’ participation in ICCROM important for cultural heritage, minister says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Lacroix discussed UN buffer zone developments during Cyprus visit

Source: Cyprus News Agency

North ‘falls short’ on preventing human trafficking

Tom Cleaver

Kalogeropoulos murder suspects remanded for eight days by court

Nikolaos Prakas

Home is where the luxury is: seven premium Cyprus properties

.

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign