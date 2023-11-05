November 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Jewish community holds prayer in Limassol calling for Hamas hostages’ release

By Source: Cyprus News Agency03
israel in cyprus prayer

Members of the Jewish community and other citizens who held a prayer event on Sunday afternoon in Limassol in the presence of the Chief Rabbi of Cyprus Arie Zeev Raskin.

Attendees demanded the help of the international community to liberate Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

The event started around 3.00pm at the Limassol Pier “Molos” and was organised by the Jewish community of Cyprus. Dozens of citizens placed flowers on photos of missing persons.

israel in cyprus

Chief Rabbi Raskin asked for the help of other countries to release the hostages and participated in the prayer for their return. During the event, a tribute was held in honour of the hostages, with the cooperation of the StandWithUs and BringThemBackHomeNOW Organisations.

Increased security measures were in place by the police in the area.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Cool response to housing incentives

Nikolaos Prakas

Government has goal to develop and repopulate mountain areas, president says

Nikolaos Prakas

Breaking the stigma associated with disability

Andria Kades

Comedy, drama and a fairytale

Eleni Philippou

President says that appointment of UN envoy still ongoing

Nikolaos Prakas

‘Big boost for forestry services’

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign