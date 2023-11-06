November 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Court hearing for 13 Limassol rioters postponed

By Andria Kades0137
editorial riot police limassol
Police in Limassol during the attacks in September

The court hearing for the 13 men on trial in connection to the racist riots in Limassol in September was postponed again on Monday and will resume on November 22.

A number of citizens outside Limassol criminal court held placards reading ‘they are not innocent, fascists in prison’ as the suspects aged between 16 and 50 arrived for their hearing.

Most of the 13 men had requested state legal aid, however their requests have not yet been approved. As a result, the hearing was postponed.

The 13 face charges including public incitement to violence and hatred, rioting, causing malicious damage, demolition of buildings by rioters, stabbing, assaulting police officers, causing grievous body harm and arson.

They were all released on conditions while one was returned to the central prisons, where he was serving time for another charge but had been out of jail during the riots with an electronic bracelet.

The riots took place in September when Middle Eastern nationals were targeted during a rally in Limassol against migrants while police stood by and did nothing.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Paphos teacher hit over head with chair thrown by pupil

Tom Cleaver

Turkish Cypriot political parties unite to condemn Israel

Tom Cleaver

Actors you love but don’t know who they are

Constantinos Psillides

7,933 illegal migrants repatriated since beginning of year

Jonathan Shkurko

Kyrenia mayor says town’s population 150,000

Tom Cleaver

Few complaints as hunting season gets underway

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign