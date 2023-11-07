November 7, 2023

Alphamega: shop and claim antamivi scheme rewards!

Alphamega Hypermarkets has joined Bank of Cyprus’ antamivi Card Reward Scheme, allowing its loyal customers to earn points, benefits and other rewards, simply by using their Bank of Cyprus cards

With a network of 20 stores, an e-shop, and over 2,000 employees, Alphamega is Cyprus’ largest and fastest-growing hypermarket chain. The Company aims to upgrade its services continuously for the benefit of its customers and partners. In fact, the chain’s customer-centric approach is one of the reasons why it has digitised its entire range of operations, while constantly enhancing its customers’ shopping experience. Thus, Alphamega Hypermarkets’ participation in the antamivi Scheme is another step in this direction, offering significant benefits to the chain’s customers.

The antamivi Card Reward Scheme is the largest of its kind in Cyprus. The Scheme awards loyalty points for daily transactions using Bank of Cyprus cards, at participating businesses. With each purchase, cardholders collect loyalty points redeemable on future purchases from over 900 locations across Cyprus, including Alphamega Hypermarkets.

