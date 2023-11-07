November 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Court bars sports fans from stadiums

By Andria Kades067
Nicosia district court on Tuesday fined two people €400 each after they were found guilty of violence in sports stadiums.

They were also excluded from stadiums for three months.

The decision concerns two individuals aged 26 and 21.

They were arrested on September 17 outside the GSP stadium, where a football match between APOEL and Apollon was taking place, after two slingshots and a number of shovels were found in their possession.

