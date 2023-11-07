Cyprus Business Now

Eurobank Cyprus on Monday announced that the bank recently received an award by the University of Cyprus’ Career Office, on account of its significant contribution to a project connecting universities with the local labour market.

According to an official announcement, this recognition, which was presented during a modest ceremony on November 3, stems from the collaboration between the bank and Cypriot universities, something which has been described as “an ever-evolving partnership”.

Eurobank Cyprus stated that it places great importance on facilitating the connection between universities and the job market, noting that this commitment is “concretely evident through its yearly internship programmes”.

“Over the past three years, Eurobank Cyprus has offered paid internship programs to over thirty students from various fields of study, including Economics, Finance, and Accounting, among others,” the bank explained.

Moreover, it noted that several of these students have subsequently joined Eurobank Cyprus’ workforce upon graduation.

Loukas Theodorou, Head of Human Resources at Eurobank Cyprus, received the award on behalf of the bank.

“It is a great honour for us to see our contribution recognized in a collaboration that centres on the new generation, the future human capital of this country,” Theodorou said.

“At Eurobank Cyprus, we firmly believe that connecting universities and, by extension, students with the labour market is crucial for their professional development, preparation, and smooth integration into today’s demanding work environment,” he added.

In addition, Theodorou said that through the bank’s paid internship programmes, students have the opportunity to work in real job conditions and collaborate with experienced members of the bank, acquiring the necessary skills for their future careers.

“We are confident that our cooperation with university career offices will continue and strengthen in the years to come for the benefit of the students,” Theodorou concluded.

The official launch of the highly-anticipated 2nd Edition of author, coach and business strategist Philippos Aristotelous‘ “The MARVEL of Happiness” took place on November 2, with resounding success, according to a recent announcement.

Following a few days of post-event reflection, the author shared valuable insights and three essential lessons applicable to professionals.

The event unfolded at The Vinegar Factory, followed by a gathering at a nearby bar. The occasion saw a substantial turnout, fostering engaging discussions.

Thales Panagides, a revered author and entrepreneur, skillfully moderated the event, and John Vickers, Senior Executive Editor at Gold Magazine, delivered an inspiring opening speech. Vickers also contributed the foreword to the book.

During the event, the author expounded upon the essence of ‘MARVEL,’ an acronym signifying a framework for achieving fulfilment and embracing life positively.

M stands for meaning, A for autonomy, R for relatedness, V for values, E for experience, and L for learning.

The book launch served as a valuable example of planning, relationship building, and engagement in the professional world, reminding participants of the importance of meaningful connections and strategic promotion.

“I would like to thank everyone who attended the book launch event and wish each person the courage to pursue what truly beckons to them with integrity, perseverance, and nobility,” Aristotelous said.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Monday, November 6 with profits.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 127.45 points at 13:35 during the day, reflecting an increase of 0.14 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 77.34 points, representing a rise of 0.17 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €78,268.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main index rose by 0.17 per cent while the alternative, investment firm and hotel indexes fell by 1.31 per cent, 0.77 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (-1.02 per cent), Hellenic Bank (-0.46 per cent), Atlantic Insurance (+1.2 per cent), Petrolina Holdings (-0.9 per cent), and Pandora (-3.29 per cent).