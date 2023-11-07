Gaza corridor proposal to be discussed at international meeting in Paris

Cyprus’ proposal to establish a humanitarian aid sea corridor to Gaza will be discussed by President Nikos Christodoulides at an international meeting in Paris on Friday, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Tuesday.

Heads of state and foreign ministers from Egypt, Jordan and the Gulf Arab countries are expected to attend as well as Western, European powers and G20 members, excluding Russia to discuss reestablishing water, fuel, and electricity supply to Gaza.

“The initiative of the Republic of Cyprus to create a sea corridor through Cyprus for uninterrupted, safe and continuous delivery of humanitarian aid for Gaza will be discussed at length in the context of the conference,” Letymbiotis said.

He added that French President Emmanuel Macron also noted the benefits regarding the Cyprus initiative, following the recent European Council meeting, which was also praised by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The president will also outline the progress made and the potential parameters for the initiative.

Christodoulides will also discuss his latest contacts with Egypt, Jordan, Israel, the European Commission and the United States, and the contacts he held with the foreign minister of the Palestinian authority.

Letymbiotis reiterated the substantial support that the Cyprus initiative has received, highlighting the role that the country can play in the current crisis, but also in the region.

He added that the utilisation of Cyprus’ geographical proximity, its excellent political relations with states of the region, and the country’s status as a member state of the EU are key elements that strengthen dealing with the humanitarian crisis and the wide positive acceptance it receives.

On Monday von der Leyen welcomed Christodoulides’ efforts to open a humanitarian corridor via sea to Gaza.

“We are working with Israel, Egypt and the United Nations to get more convoys into Gaza,” von der Leyen said on Monday in her speech to EU ambassadors in Brussels and mentioned the intent to further investigate prospects of a maritime aid corridor via Cyprus.

The proposal has several practical difficulties that must be overcome to be implemented, however, diplomatic sources in Nicosia said the credibility of Cyprus and the good relations it maintains with countries in the region make its role as a connecting link possible, local media reported.

In her speech von der Leyen said that aid to Palestinian civilians is now coming in through the Rafah border crossing, but quantities remain too small to meet the enormous humanitarian needs.

“Our priority is to work with partners to strengthen logistical capabilities in Rafah,” she said.

Her remarks came on the heels of a brief visit on Sunday of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who met with Christodoulides in Larnaca enroute to Turkey, and reportedly discussed the proposal.