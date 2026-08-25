Cyprus coastline run pushes ultra-runner through heat and exhaustion

Cypriot ultra-runner Andreas Nikolaou became the first recorded person to run the entire coastline of Cyprus, covering a bit over 700 kilometres in seven days, 22 hours and 35 minutes while raising money for Sigma Foundation and Little Heroes.

Nikolaou began the challenge at Molos Pier in Limassol on July 20, 2026, and completed it on July 27 after spending more than a week on the road and tackling extreme heat, severe fatigue and minimal sleep.

“I decided to take on this challenge because I genuinely enjoy the slow, monotonous suffering that comes with it,” Nikolaou said.

“Not because it’s fun, but because it’s honest,” he added.

He said the prolonged discomfort of endurance running offered an opportunity to strip away distractions and confront himself directly.

“When you’re out there for hours, under relentless heat, with your legs screaming at you and every part of your body telling you to stop, there’s nowhere left to hide,” Nikolaou said.

“No distractions. No masks. It’s just you.”

He said the challenge involved accepting pain, exhaustion and doubt rather than trying to avoid them.

“I know the heat will pass because night always comes. I know the pain because I’ve lived there a thousand times before. And if I’m tired? So what. I’ll sleep when it’s over. None of this lasts forever,” he said.

“That’s what endurance teaches you. Everything passes, pain, fatigue, doubt. You just have to outlast them,” Nikolaou added.

He also said part of his motivation came from wanting to discover how far he could push himself when few people around him were willing to embrace a similar level of discomfort.

“I don’t wait for motivation. Motivation is temporary. I simply decided who I wanted to become, and every single day I work relentlessly to become that man,” he said.

“For me, that’s what this run was about. Not proving something to the world. Proving something to myself.”

According to his coach from ‘Beyond the Finish Line’ endurance coaching, Stefan Stankovic, Nikolaou arrived at Molos Pier after months of preparation, with the route and logistics for the roughly 700km journey already mapped out.

“He had built a deep endurance base over the preceding months and went in weighing around 84kg,” Stankovic said.

He said the physical training was only part of the preparation, with particular emphasis placed on developing the mental resilience needed to continue despite the inevitable problems that would arise.

“The most important part of the preparation was training his mind, making him believe he can, no matter what,” Stankovic said.

Despite the preparation, the challenge proved exceptionally demanding.

Nikolaou spent 107 hours actually moving during the 7 days, 22 hours and 35 minutes of the attempt, meaning he was on his feet for more than half of the entire period.

He covered an average of 88.4km per day, with his shortest daily distance still reaching 73.7km.

The route also involved 8,505 metres of climbing, equivalent to within four per cent of the height of Mount Everest, while he burned an estimated 52,186 calories, roughly the amount an ordinary adult would consume over 26 days.

The physical toll became increasingly apparent as the run progressed.

His pace slowed from around seven minutes per kilometre during the opening stages to almost 11 minutes per kilometre by the time he had reached the 600km mark.

His resting pulse also rose from 53 beats per minute before the start to 78 by the end, remaining elevated at 69 beats per minute three days after he finished.

The second half of the route took significantly longer than the first, with Nikolaou reaching halfway in considerably less than half the total time and taking an additional 18 and a half hours to complete the remaining distance.

Heat was one of the defining challenges of the attempt.

Nikolaou spent 20 hours running in temperatures above 35C, with conditions peaking at 40C on the road on July 26.

To cope with the heat, the team effectively reversed his daily schedule, with Nikolaou sleeping through the worst of the afternoon and doing as much running as possible during the cooler hours of darkness.

He covered 288km between 8pm and 6am, maintaining a pace that was a full minute per kilometre faster than his daytime average.

Sleep was another major obstacle.

Stankovic said Nikolaou’s watch was switched off for a total of 47 hours during the eight-day period, representing the maximum possible time spent resting rather than the amount of sleep he actually received.

His sleep amounted to less than six broken hours a night at best, compared with the more than 60 hours that would normally be available over eight nights.

His longest single rest lasted eight hours and 41 minutes on the first afternoon, with subsequent rest periods becoming progressively shorter.

Nikolaou was accompanied throughout the challenge by a three-person support crew who also acted as pacers.

The team consisted of Stankovic, Michalis Tziapouras and Emilios Charalambous, with members taking turns running and cycling alongside Nikolaou and operating from a support van.

The van met him more than 20 times a day, with most stops lasting only a few minutes so he could refuel and reset before continuing.

A live tracker also made his position publicly available throughout the eight-day challenge.

The tracker continued functioning across the occupied north of the island, where mobile coverage can be patchy or unavailable and the support crew was sometimes unable to contact Nikolaou by phone.

Stankovic said the isolation, alongside the heat and lack of sleep, became one of the three biggest difficulties of the challenge.

For Nikolaou, however, the achievement was the culmination of a much longer process than the seven days spent running around Cyprus.

“I didn’t quit my job for six months to focus solely on training. I didn’t search for the perfect training plan or obsess over the ideal nutrition strategy,” he said.

Instead, he said, his preparation had been built over eight years of consistent training.

“Every single day, I showed up. Regardless of what was happening at work. Regardless of what was happening in my personal life. Regardless of the weather, how little I slept, how tired I felt, or whether I wanted to train at all,” Nikolaou said.

“I showed up. Not for a week. Not for a month. For years,” he added.

He believes that consistency, rather than a single intensive training period, was what ultimately allowed him to attempt the coastline run.

“That’s where this challenge was really won. Not during the seven days around Cyprus, but in the thousands of ordinary days that came before it,” Nikolaou said.

He said that experience gave him the confidence to approach a 700km challenge without being overwhelmed by its scale.

“Not because I believed it would be easy, but because I’d already proven to myself that I don’t quit when things get uncomfortable,” he said.

“I’m not special. I’m not genetically gifted. I’m just exceptionally good at showing up, day after day, year after year,” Nikolaou added.

“And eventually, consistency compounds into something that looks extraordinary from the outside, even though it was built through very ordinary decisions made every single day.”

The data from the report have been collected from and can be viewed at www.bflcoaching.com/cyprus-700km.