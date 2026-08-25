The Faros beach initiative group in a statement on Tuesday denounced what it described as an “unacceptable situation” at Faros beach in Pervolia, claiming that an abandoned restaurant had turned the area into a “garbage dump”.

“The specific premises, instead of being demolished, as required, remains in place and systematically pollutes the area,” the group said.

The group described piles of sunbeds, chairs, as well as trash bins, pallets and various other items being scattered in the area, alleging that despite repeated notifications to the municipality and relevant authorities, they had so far turned a blind eye to the matter.

“This situation is not accidental,” the group said.

The matter had received public attention following a Philenews article in January 2025, according to which the district administration had called on the community council to take necessary measures to demolish all illegal constructions and abide by the plan for the use of the beach as approved by the Faros central beach committee.

“We call on the media to highlight the issue, to exert pressure for the immediate restoration of cleanliness. Otherwise, Faros beach will continue to be irreparably degraded,” the group said.