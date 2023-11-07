Larnaca Biennale welcomes philosophy and spirituality

Larnaca has been bursting with artistic events this autumn as the third edition of the Larnaca Biennale takes place. Until November 24, a series of exhibitions are on with selected pieces by international and local artists responding to this year’s theme Home Away from Home. Each week follows a different theme and presents new parallel events, many of which are free. This week, the Biennale welcomes the Philosophy & Spirituality Week as it contemplates the intangible concepts surrounding home and belonging.
The first event of this week is an Open-Air Cinema Night at Kleidi Café Bar on Thursday. A series of short film screenings are planned by Once In A Blue Moon and Cinebur titled Where Do We Go From Here? The short films composing this selection, which fuses animation with live-action storytelling, all attempt to contend with the challenges and uncertainties of the present by reflecting on the past. The event opens at 8pm and include subtitles in English.
On Friday evening a poetry night in Greek will take place as the Larnaca International Poetry Festival joins the parallel events programme. Members of the Organising and Scientific Committee of the Festival will participate in the event titled The Home That Waits at Kleidi Café Bar, with their poems inspired by the theme of the Biennale. Alongside original poems, the evening will also include the presentation of poems of great Greek poets such as Odysseas Elytis, George Seferis, Yiannis Ritsos, Konstantinos P Cavafy, Tassos Livaditis, Byron Leontaris and Theodosis Nikolaou.
A creative workshop in English will follow by the Cyprus-born quartet Collectiva Inanna. Titled Navigating Home through Rhythm, the workshop will take place at The Living Room, Larnaca and online on Saturday afternoon and is free to join. A team of four women will guide participants through an exploration of the relationship between body, mind, identity and belonging. Music, art, discussion, writing and movement will all feature, inviting participants to intuitively explore and express themselves. This engaging interactive 90-minute workshop will take them on a journey from mental, physical, social and spiritual displacement to a sense of belonging within and as part of a community.
All of the Biennale’s events, whether ticketed or not, require registration which can be done via its official website (www.biennalelarnaca.com). Next week, the final themed week, will focus on Space & Technology.
Open-Air Cinema Nights
Short film screenings. By Once In a Blue Moon and Cinebur. November 8. €15-25. Doors open 8pm, screening starts at 8.30pm. Tickets at www.cinebur.com
The Home That Waits
Poetry night by the Larnaka International Poetry Festival. November 10. Kleidi Café bar, Larnaca. 7.30pm. Free. www.biennalelarnaca.com
Navigating Home through Rhythm
Creative workshop by the Collectiva Inanna. November 11. The Living Room, Larnaca and online. 4pm-5.30pm. In English. Free. www.biennalelarnaca.com