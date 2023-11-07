November 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Minister of interior to discuss migration, democracy in Spain

By Source: Cyprus News Agency062
Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou will discuss migration issues on Tuesday, in Madrid, with his Spanish counterpart, Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gómez.

According to a press release, during their meeting  the two ministers will review the current situation with regard to migration and will examine ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries for more effective management of the increased flows of irregular migrants, both within the MED5 group framework and that of EU bodies.

Ioannou is visiting Madrid to inaugurate the photographic exhibition of the Press and Information Office entitled “ELLE – Woman in Antiquity”, organised in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Spain, at the Circulo de Bellas Artes Cultural Centre.

The minister will also address a forum on democracy, titled “Democratic Quality – Challenges of democracy in the 21st century”, as part of a series of Futuro Europa events organised by the Circulo de Bellas Artes centre and the coordination office for the Spanish presidency of the EU.

The interior minister returns to Cyprus on Wednesday 8 November.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

