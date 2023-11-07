November 7, 2023

One in three Cypriots still smoking

By Tom Cleaver09
smokers
However, 90 per cent said they were worried about the health impacts of smoking

Almost a third of Cypriots are still smokers, according to statistics compiled by research company Marc released on Tuesday.

Marc, acting on behalf of Philip Morris Cyprus, interviewed a total of 801 households across the island and found a total of 30.1 per cent of respondents are smokers.

This figure is slightly down on last year’s figure of 31.3 per cent.

Despite this, almost 90 per cent of respondents said they are concerned about the effects of smoking on their health, while 80 per cent of smokers said their main motivation for quitting would be the impact it would have on their health and physical condition.

Meanwhile, 61 per cent of respondents said they are bothered by their partner’s smoking habit, while 65 per cent said they consider it an outdated habit.

In addition, only 22 per cent of smokers said they are fully informed about the available alternatives to smoking, while 81 per cent said information should be available to them.

