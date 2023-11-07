November 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos police arrest stabbing suspect

By Staff Reporter03
imagew (5)
Photo: CNA

Police in Paphos on Monday arrested a 55-year-old man for an investigated case involving a stabbing.

According to the police, officers on patrol stopped the suspect shortly before 2pm while he was walking on Hellados Avenue. 

In a body search that followed, police found the man carrying in his pocket an open flip knife, with a fixed blade of 7.8 cm and a pointed tip. The 55-year-old was arrested for the evident offence of carrying a prohibited weapon and was taken into custody.

The case is under ongoing investigation.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Minors caught driving in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Pelican crossings for pedestrian safety installed on main Paphos streets

Iole Damaskinos

Minister of interior to discuss migration, democracy in Spain

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cyprus sees record tourism revenue — island poised to eclipse last year’s figure

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s weather: Mostly clear and warm

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign