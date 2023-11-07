November 7, 2023

Two years in jail for man convicted of trafficking

File photo: Nicosia central prisons

A 27-year-old man was sentenced to two years in prison on Monday for assisting the illegal entry of third country nationals into Cyprus.

The man was arrested on July 17 after he captained a boat aboard which 18 irregular migrants arrived on the island in the Famagusta area.

 

