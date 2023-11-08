November 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Car arson suspect arrested in Nicosia

By Staff Reporter070
police45
File photo

Police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old Nicosia resident in connection with an investigated car arson case.

According to the police, the fire broke out in the car, used by a 37-year-old man, in the early hours on Sunday while it was parked on a street in Nicosia. The fire was extinguished by members of the fire service but the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Following investigation it was established that the fire had been set maliciously with the use of flammable material.

Police questioning yielded testimony against the 26-year-old, on the basis of which a judicial arrest warrant was issued against him. The suspect was arrested and expected to be remanded before the District Court of Nicosia on Wednesday.

Nicosia CID is continuing the investigation.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Celebrating 20 years of BirdLife Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Fire service responds to three serious incidents in past 24-hours

Staff Reporter

Tziortzis aims for title and passport to American NASCAR

Press Release

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

President pledges to do ‘everything humanly possible’ to reunite island

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Nicosia minor arrested for spree of burglaries and car theft

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign