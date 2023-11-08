November 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire service responds to three serious incidents in past 24-hours

By Staff Reporter00
fire engine 01
File photo

Over the past 24 hours the fire services responded to a kindergarten fire, a car fire, and a dry grass fire, it was announced on Wednesday.

These were just the most serious incidents dealt with by the service out of a total of 18 fire alerts and 13 other help calls, from 6am on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday.

The kindergarten fire broke out in Strovolos shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, when a call was received and two fire trucks from the Acropolis Fire Station responded to bring it under control at by 10pm.

Equipment inside a kindergarten room was damaged by the heat and smoke.

Shortly before 5am on Wednesday, the Nicosia services received another call about a fire in a parked vehicle, which was stationed in a field outside the ​​Aglantzia industrial area.

Three fire engines from Kaimakli and Paphos Gate fire stations responded and the blaze was extinguished by 5am. The vehicle suffered extensive damage.

The causes of the Nicosia car and kindergarten fires are under investigation in collaboration with the police.

Meanwhile in Limassol on Tuesday morning around 11am a call was received about a fire burning between Zoopigi amd Plendri.

Four fire engines from the Limassol fire stations and four fire engines from the forestry department, as well as a private excavator were called to the scene, while water drops were also carried out by two state helicopters.

The fire was brought under control by around 1pm, having burned through five hectares of dry grasses, wild vegetation, olive trees and pines.

