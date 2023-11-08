Government hopeful Pyla works will resume soon

Government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said he expects construction works in Pyla to resume soon, “as provided for in the provisions of the agreement reached”.

Letymbiotis was speaking after the cabinet meeting that took place on Wednesday morning, during which the situation at the mixed village of Pyla was discussed in detail.

“We are in contact with the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp), following the short pause they requested,” he said.

When asked why the situation is currently on hold, the spokesperson admitted that some minor tensions and incidents took place on Monday, adding, however, that the situation is back under control.

“The Unficyp has requested a short pause of the construction works, which is their prerogative. That said, we expect a swift resumption to happen soon,” he said, adding that the government expects Unficyp would ensure that work could continue, and that the entire agreement fulfilled.

“We know what the agreement we have reached with the Unficyp provides, and we have conveyed to the Turkish Cypriot side that any work that is not included in the provisions of our agreement will not be accepted.”

Asked to comment on reports that the Turkish Cypriot side will seek a renegotiation of the agreement, Letymbiotis said that he does not have such information.

“The agreement has been reached after intensive and thorough consultations following an initiative by our side to address the crisis that was attempted to be provoked following the events in August.”

He added that the initiative was welcomed because it not only provides for works that benefit both communities but it could also serve as an example of how to resolve crises through constructive proposals.

Letymbiotis’ statements echoed those by the UN secretary-general’s special representative and head of the Unficyp Colin Stewart during the Economist’s 19th Annual Cyprus Summit, who said he sees the common ground achieved in the Pyla village issue as “a hopeful sign that other challenging matters can be approached with the same constructive attitude concerning Cyprus”.

When asked how serious the situation is regarding the suspension of the construction works, Stuart remained optimistic.

“I think we will manage. Both sides remain very committed to implementing the agreement we have reached,” he said.

“These difficulties are normal, it is always a challenge to implement agreements, but I’m confident that differences will be solved.”

However, he could not give a specific date as to when works will resume.

The mutual understanding contained designs for 400 plots of land north of the village, which are set to be turned into residential properties. In addition, a large solar farm is set to be built in a vacant area northwest of the village. The Turkish Cypriots will also construct a road between Pyla and Arsos.