November 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Limassol Red Cross calling for pre-Christmas contributions

By Press Release04
Red Cross charity dinner November 2023

As part of efforts to strengthen the humanitarian programmes of the Cyprus Red Cross Limassol Branch, Maison Anemi will host a charity dinner on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

The response has been overwhelming, and all tickets for the evening are now sold out. However, contributions are being accepted, so we can further buttress our support to the hundreds of vulnerable families, especially in the lead-up to Christmas.

We express our warmest thanks to our sponsors Amaxulus, The Wine List Cy, Laiko Cosmos, Blue Island, Hadjantonis supermarket for their kind support, as well as our media sponsor SIGMA DIAS.

Contributions can be made to the following bank account:

  • BANK OF CYRPUS
  • IBAN: CY40 0020 0195 0000 3570 1400 2141
  • SWIFT: BCYPCY2N
