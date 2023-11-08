Live music every Thursday at New Division

New Division is all about vibes, connections and music. Every month, a new set of DJs and bands take over the floor of the Nicosia bar to play groovy tunes. Thursday evenings are reserved for live bands.
Five live gigs are planned for November, even though only four Thursdays are left in the month. Alongside the weekly lives, an additional music night is added towards the end of the month, welcoming one more musician. Coming up this week, is alternative rock band The Ladderman. The four-piece band’s sound is influenced by 70s classic rock and the 90s rawness of the grunge era. They fuse genres to create a fresh, signature sound.
On November 16, a mercurial psychedelic rock quartet will perform at New Division. Arcadian Child will take the floor with their blended rock sound. Then on November 23, Another Perky Pragmatist will present her first EP about the connection problems modern society faces. Marianna Kofterou along with collaborating musicians will also perform songs from upcoming albums. A Sunday gig will follow, adding an extra night of live music to New Division’s November calendar.
Sunday 26 will host Bex Marshal, a British blues musician and songwriter who has been awarded the UK British Blues Award and has been nominated four times for the European Blues Awards. She frequently performs in Cyprus and her next stop is at New Division, bringing soulful bluesy melodies. Wrapping up the month’s live music nights is a performance by Fuzz Bus on November 30. The four-piece band is made up of established local musicians who play jazz-rock, funk, soul and psychedelic folk.
In between all of the live performances, DJs will take over the decks to offer more nights of music, party and fun. This week, Vasilis Palamas will play music on Friday night while on Saturday DJ Annie will perform with more groovy beats. More DJs will be hosted at the bar, making sure every weekend offers a wide range of musical choices and entertainment and as the Christmas season draws closer, we can expect more music and more parties from New Division.
Live Music
Local bands and musicians perform live. Every Thursday night. New Division, Nicosia. 9pm. €1 surcharge on drinks. Tel: 22-109557