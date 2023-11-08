November 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Themistocleous brags over fellow MP’s failed attempt to press charges

By Andria Kades015
Elam MP Andreas Themistocleous

In a triumphant post on Wednesday, independent MP Andreas Themistocleous announced the legal services did not find any evidence linking him to criminal offences over the report filed against him by his fellow deputy Alexandra Attalides.

Attalides reported him to police earlier this year, accusing him of a racist and homophobic attack, after a Facebook post he wrote saying “it looks like the three blacks never showed up”.

He was referring to Attalides’ past allegations that she was receiving threatening messages, among them one saying they would “send three blacks to take care of you”.

Though his post was widely condemned, a legal service decision he shared, dated October 20, highlighted that after the case reached the attorney general’s office on June 5, the case was returned to police on August 21 with instructions to archive the case as no evidence could be found of a criminal offence.

Attalides had also reported him to the House ethics committee, which earlier this year said it did not find any violation of the MP’s code of conduct, as the comments were made outside of parliament.

“The vile effort to lift my parliamentary immunity and see me criminally prosecuted, carried out by those who believe in the theory of 74 genders and sex education has ended for good,” Themistocleous wrote on Facebook following the legal service’s decision.

He told his followers he would stay true to his opinions and ideas and would never deny them or change them for anyone else.

His reference to 74 genders and sex education was a dig at a previous parliamentary spat, when deputies passed a law making sex education mandatory in schools. Expressing his fury over the matter, he said at the time that whichever hand it was that authored the law it “was guided by a diseased brain” and “we are living in a porn-fuelled and gay storm.”

Themistocleous, who was formerly an Elam MP, added that “democracy in this country is in danger” due to “various pretences under the guise of democracy”. He said this was a “new invisible, poisonous dictatorship” which was moved by foreign powers.

“It hovers over the whole country and seriously threatens the fundamental political freedoms of the people and their MPs.”

Attalides was deputy for the Green Party at the time but has since left and is an independent MP. She was not immediately available for comment.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

November 20 set for Aphrodite gas decision

Jonathan Shkurko

Polis mayor to stand for re-election

Jonathan Shkurko

Bachelor’s degree ‘is no longer sufficient’

Andria Kades

Government hopeful Pyla works will resume soon

Jonathan Shkurko

Deportation orders signed for migrants involved in fight

Nikolaos Prakas

Exhibition from Greece comes to Cyprus

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign