November 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusEnergy

Cyprus officially joins International Solar Alliance

By Nikolaos Prakas02
solar panel renewable energy res 2

The house plenum ratified on Thursday the framework agreement for the accession of Cyprus to the International Solar Alliance.

Forty-one MPs voted in favour, while four MPs voted against, and one abstained.

The International Solar Alliance’s main priority is to promote the exploitation of solar energy through collective action to address common challenges and the development of competitive projects in the field of solar energy.

Lawmakers in their statements debated on the project for a bi-communal solar park as a confidence building measure, for the benefit of both communities in Cyprus.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Paphos projects, long-stalled, set to move forward in 2024

Andria Kades

Tatar’s office to be given €10.3m budget for 2024

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus linked to international fraud and money laundering scheme

Andria Kades

Petrol stations granted approval to install EV charge points

Nikolaos Prakas

Members of public awarded for helping police

Andria Kades

Russian fuel export ban to be lifted next week

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign