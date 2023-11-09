November 9, 2023

Glasgow, Belfast added to Easyjet’s Cyprus destinations

By Jonathan Shkurko
Low-cost airline Easyjet will operate flights connecting Belfast and Glasgow to Larnaca from May 2024, according to post on X by the deputy ministry of tourism on Thursday.

According to the post, the flights to and from Belfast will take start from May 2 and will take place every Monday, Thursday and Sunday.

The post also added that flights to and from Glasgow will begin on May 4, but no timetable was specified yet.

 

