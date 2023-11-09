November 9, 2023

Paphos projects, long-stalled, set to move forward in 2024

By Andria Kades01
A number of projects in Paphos have been delayed for decades, hampering developments in the city, MPs at the House labour committee said on Thursday as part of their efforts to resolve the long-standing issues.

One example was the project on the Polys Chrysochous – Argaka road, where efforts began in 2012 but a tender was never ultimately called due to the financial crisis and low funds.

Another contentious issue is the planned bridge at the Tremithousa industrial area. Despite construction works starting in 2012, the works have yet to be completed, MPs heard.

This has created a slew of issues for employees and residents, with deputies briefed that the project will now move forward, as a tender will be called in early 2024.

Works to finish what they started will begin in June, lasting 54 weeks, thus meaning the bridge may be ready in 2025.

 

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

