Cyprus Stock Exchange exploring energy sector opportunities

In a recent address at the 11th Annual Energy Symposium, Nikos Trypatsas, Deputy General Director of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), underscored the significant interest the exchange has shown in the energy sector.
Trypatsas outlined the CSE’s efforts to leverage its capabilities, experience, and expertise to actively contribute to specialised functions and tasks within the energy sector.
Among the notable initiatives mentioned was the recent diversification in the taxation regime of corporate bond interest for individuals, an effort spearheaded by the CSE.
The tax rate was reduced from the previous 30 per cent to the current 3 per cent, aiming to stimulate investment in corporate bonds.
Trypatsas also emphasised the CSE’s recognition of the growing importance of Green Bonds in the market.
The exchange has introduced an attractive pricing policy for the listing of such bonds and has received its first application for the listing of Green Bonds.
Positioning itself as an alternative and essential source of financing for companies, the CSE encourages the issuance of stocks and bonds to secure strategic investments for further development and productive investments.
Trypatsas highlighted the CSE’s commitment to facilitating the financial needs of companies choosing the exchange for fundraising.
Delving into the energy sector, Trypatsas discussed the CSE’s collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture in operating the auctioning of greenhouse gas emission rights.
Additionally, the CSE became a founding shareholder of the Hellenic Energy Exchange, holding a 10 per cent stake in its capital.
The CSE, in collaboration with other market entities, presented a comprehensive proposal to the Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry of the Republic of Cyprus in 2019 for the establishment of the Competitive Electricity Market.
Addressing concerns related to the trading of Certificates of Origin for energy produced by Wind Parks, Trypatsas hinted at the CSE’s preliminary examinations and its potential role in facilitating the trading of such certificates.
Finally, he noted that the Cyprus Stock Exchange continues to actively explore opportunities within the energy sector, aligning its strategic initiatives with the evolving landscape of the modern corporate environment.