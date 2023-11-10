November 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusGreece

First Cyprus-Greece intergovernmental summit being held in Athens

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01
nick and kyriakos
President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis [Photo source: CNA]

The first Cyprus-Greece intergovernmental summit is being held in Athens on Friday aimed at bilateral cooperation and coordination between the two countries and the exchange of best practices.

Nine ministers and deputy ministers will hold meetings with their Greek counterparts during the event which is being chaired by President Nikos Christodoulides and the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

On Friday morning the respective ministry heads will meet in the presence of officials to draw up targets and timetables on matters relating to their portfolios.

Among the issues expected to be discussed are immigration, civil protection, defense cooperation, energy planning, and further collaboration in education, health, culture and shipping, as well as best practices in the coordination of government work.

Upon the conclusion of the meeting at noon the plenary session will be held during which issues discussed will be subject to final decisions. This will be followed by statements from the president and the Greek prime minister.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s weather: Warm with hazy spells

Staff Reporter

Akel joins criticism of ‘condescending’ Radiomarathon

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus officially joins International Solar Alliance

Nikolaos Prakas

Paphos projects, long-stalled, set to move forward in 2024

Andria Kades

Tatar’s office to be given €10.3m budget for 2024

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign