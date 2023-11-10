November 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Forestry department takes ownership of six drones

By Tom Cleaver055
drones1

The forestry department on Friday took ownership of six new drones.

Two of the drones were donated by online trading platform Exness Global Ltd, while the remaining four were acquired under contract with the Cyprus Institute.

The drones were received at a handover ceremony at the forestry department’s central offices in Athalassa and were acquired as part of a memorandum of understanding between Exness Global Ltd and the Cyprus Institute.

Speaking at the ceremony, Forestry Department Director Charalambos Alexandrou said the use of unmanned drones will help the department manage forest fires.

He added that the drones will act as “an additional measure, both in the prevention of fires in conducting aerial patrols to detect fires or arsonists, as well as extinguishing them.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Golden visas: audit office raises concerns over interior ministry’s response

Antigoni Pitta

Cyprus-Greece summit addresses Middle East crisis, Cyprus problem

Andria Kades

Demonstrators stage sit-in at Presidential Palace, call for Gaza ceasefire

Jonathan Shkurko

Labour unions push for improved wages for hourly staff

Antigoni Pitta

Demetriou calls for measures to alleviate cost of living for retirees

Tom Cleaver

Family of Thanasis Nicolaou seeks new lawyer as current attorney withdraws

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign