November 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Warm with hazy spells

By Staff Reporter02
hazy weather
File photo

Friday will be warm with local clouds and dust spells, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 28C in the interior, 27C on the south and east coasts, 26C on the remaining coasts and 20C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be variable, light, up to 3 Beaufort gradually turning mainly south- to north-westerly, up to moderate, 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Overnight will be mostly clear with localised low clouds at times. Temperatures will drop to 15C in the interior, 17C on the coasts and 10C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough. 

Over the weekend and into Monday, the weather will continue mostly clear with similar temperatures.

Avatar photo

