November 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

British man missing after failing to board flight at Paphos airport

By Tom Cleaver03
melvyn storie 1170x720
Missing Melvyn Storie

A British national has been declared missing after failing to board a flight at Paphos airport on Wednesday.

The man, named as 70-year-old Melvyn Storie, was scheduled to fly from Paphos airport to the United Kingdom.

Police have urged anyone who can help locate Storie to call the Paphos police at 26806021 or the citizens’ hotline at 1460.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

British military aircraft on frequent flights between Akrotiri and Israel

Tom Cleaver

Suspect in Kalogeropoulos murder remanded for seven days

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus-Greece cooperation becoming even closer

Tom Cleaver

‘Prime Minister’s’ office and BRT budgets pass through committee stage in north

Tom Cleaver

A taste of Thailand

CM Guest Columnist

Italian cuisine put in the spotlight

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign