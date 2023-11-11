Italian cuisine put in the spotlight

Next week the world celebrates Italian cuisine and to mark the occasion, a series of happenings will take place in Cyprus. This is the 8th edition of the Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World, which aims to promote quality Italian cuisine and agri-food products and Italian culinary traditions.
This year’s edition will take place from November 13 to 19, with the theme Dining with Italian cuisine: Well-being with Taste. The week aims to showcase the connection between the Mediterranean diet, which is widely recognised as a healthy and high quality diet, and overall well-being as a lifestyle choice.
The event will feature a range of activities organised by the Italian embassy and the Italian Trade Agency, Beirut. The focus of this year’s activities will be on sustainability, as well as the labelling of food and wine products. In line with these themes, well-known Italian chef who has collaborated with several prestigious Italian companies Maria Cristina Cecchini Saulini will be welcomed, and her creativity will be showcased through innovative dishes inspired by this year’s theme.
Among the highlights of the event, Cecchini Saulini will create a dish that represents the theme of the week on CyBC TV. She will also conduct a MasterClass for professionals in the industry and advanced-level students at the University of Nicosia.
Additionally, she will engage in a live cooking show at Alphamega Engomi in Nicosia, providing visitors with the opportunity to learn from her culinary expertise on November 15, open to the public from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Furthermore, the chef will lead a training workshop at Pandora Bakeries – Nicosia which will be addressed to the head chef of the chain and his assistants and is aimed at creating different variations of a traditional Italian dessert.
As in previous years, various restaurants, wine bars, and gourmet shops across the island will collaborate with the embassy, offering menus inspired by the week’s theme. In Nicosia, food lovers can head to Pandora Bakeries on Dighenis Akritas Street, Bar Italia, Bavarian Delicatessen, Vino Cultura Wine Bar & Cellar, Kantina Quality Foods and Impasto to enjoy Italian dishes. In Limassol, Sera by Ettore Bottrini, Ristorante Locatelli, Ventuno Aperitivo, Salone Pizza Pasta Bar and Palermo Pastateca Siciliana, will participate in the week while in Paphos Vitro Osteria will join the events.
