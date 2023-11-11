November 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over 150 migrants brought ashore overnight

By Staff Reporter06
File photo: Marine police

A total of 151 migrants arrived in Cyprus late Friday and into the early hours of Saturday on three vessels, authorities said.

According to CNA,  two boats were spotted Friday afternoon off the government-controlled areas of Famagusta. The third vessel was spotted around 1am.

Port and marine police accompanied the three vessels with the 151 people on board to the fishing harbour at Protaras where the necessary registration procedures were carried out.

The migrants were then transferred to the Pournara reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.

