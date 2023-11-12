November 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeMiddle EastWorld

‘Enough’ conflict, says Pope Francis as he calls for more aid to Gaza

By Reuters News Service00
international convention of rectors and shrine workers at the vatican
Pope Francis gestures as he attends a meeting with participants of an international convention of rectors and shrine workers, in Paul VI hall at the Vatican

Pope Francis on Sunday reiterated his plea for an end to hostilities between Israelis and Palestinians, and called for “much more” humanitarian aid for Gaza.

“Enough, enough brothers, enough”, Francis said, adding the wounded in the Gaza Strip needed to be taken care of immediately and the protection of civilians assured. He also said hostages held by Hamas must be freed.

Addressing the crowds in St Peter’s Square after his weekly Angelus prayers, Francis said arms would never bring peace and that the conflict must not widen.

“I am close to all those who suffer, Palestinians and Israelis,” he said, adding he was praying for them.

Israel said on Sunday it was ready to evacuate babies from Gaza’s largest hospital, but Palestinian officials said people inside were still trapped as intense fighting rages nearby.

Very little aid has entered Gaza since Israel declared war on Hamas more than a month ago after militants rampaged through southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostage, according to Israeli officials.

Palestinian officials said on Friday that 11,078 Gaza residents had been killed in air and artillery strikes since then, around 40% of them children.

Francis, 86, has already called for the creation of humanitarian corridors and has said a two-state solution was needed to end the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Civilians wounded by anti-tank missile near Lebanon border -Israeli military

Reuters News Service

WWII veterans eye 80th anniversary of D-Day as Europe salutes war dead

Reuters News Service

US military aircraft crashes in East Med

Katy Turner

‘Ukraine has enough energy resources to get through winter’

Reuters News Service

Israel offers to evacuate babies from Gaza hospital amid fierce fighting (update 2)

Reuters News Service

There is no such thing as normality for the Greek economy

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign