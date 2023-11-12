November 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeWorld

‘Ukraine has enough energy resources to get through winter’

By Reuters News Service06
members of ukraine's national guard omega special purpose unit fire a mortar toward russian troops in the front line town of avdiivka
Members of Ukraine's National Guard Omega Special Purpose unit

Ukraine will have enough energy resources to get through the coming winter, but an expected surge in Russian attacks may disrupt the supply networks, Ukraine’s Energy Minister German Galushchenko said late on Saturday.

“We have enough energy resources, in this regard we feel at peace,” Galushchenko told Ukraine’s public television. “The question is how much future attacks can affect supplies.”

In the past few weeks, Russia attacked Ukrainian infrastructure 60 times, Kyiv said on Wednesday, raising concerns that Moscow may have already started a targeting the power grid for a second winter at war.

Last winter, thousands of Russian drones and missiles hit power infrastructure, causing sweeping blackouts.

Galushchenko said Ukraine expects Russia to restart mass drone and missile attacks on energy infrastructure once temperatures fall and stay below zero degrees Celsius (32F).

“Low temperature adds harm, of course,” Galushchenko said. “Any sub-zero temperature already increases risks.”

So far this autumn, Ukraine has enjoyed unseasonably warm weather, but temperatures are expected to drop below zero degrees Celsius in Kyiv and other places in the coming week.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Israel offers to evacuate babies from main Gaza hospital amid fierce fighting

Reuters News Service

There is no such thing as normality for the Greek economy

CM Guest Columnist

London police arrest over 120 as pro-Palestinian rally draws counter-protests

Reuters News Service

Arab and Muslim leaders call for immediate end to Gaza war

Reuters News Service

Gaza official says two patients died at hospital besieged by Israel (Updated)

Reuters News Service

London police scuffle with far-right protesters as pro-Palestinian rally starts (Update 2)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign