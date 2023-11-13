November 13, 2023

New special ambulances for mountain regions

The State Health Services (Okypy) has acquired two new state-of-the-art ambulance vehicles to enhance the response capabilities in the mountain regions.

According to a statement released by Okypy on Monday, the new vehicles are expected to significantly reduce response times.

“Response time is a critical factor in rescue operations, with each delay impacting survival probabilities by 5.5-10 per cent,” the statement said.

“These vehicles are designed to be utilised in emergencies, such as wildfires, floods, earthquakes and various other rescue missions.”

During the handover ceremony, the director of the Okypy ambulance service Riana Constantinou expressed her gratitude for the new vehicles, adding that the service is now equipped with valuable assets in the battle for life-saving efforts.

Constantinou assured that the vehicles will be immediately put into operation for rescues in challenging and remote areas.

 

