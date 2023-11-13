November 13, 2023

Paphos signs closer cooperation with Chinese city

The Municipality of Paphos and the Chinese city of Xi'an formalized the ties of friendship and cooperation

Paphos on Monday formalised its cooperation with Chinese city Xi’an, as part of the municipality’s stated effort to develop its friendship with the historic city.

During an event at the municipal hall, Paphos mayor Phedon Phedonos and the secretary general of the standing committee of for Xi’an, HE Wenquan, signed a declaration of intent for the twinning of the two cities.

In his speech Phedonos said the development paves the way for closer relations between the two cities, through active and creative exchanges aimed at cooperation in important areas of trade, science, technology, culture, education, sports and health.

