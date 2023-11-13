November 13, 2023

Unficyp head in discussions to restart Pyla works

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Construction of the Pyla-Arsos roadway
file photo: work on the on Pyla-Arsos road has been halted

The UN secretary-general’s special representative and head of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp), Colin Stewart was set to hold discussions with both the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot sides on Monday regarding the ongoing developments in Pyla, where construction works are currently on hold.

The mutual understanding contained designs for 400 plots of land north of the village, which are set to be turned into residential properties. In addition, a large solar farm is set to be built in a vacant area northwest of the village. The Turkish Cypriots will also construct a road between Pyla and Arsos.

A source close to Stewart told the Cyprus News Agency that the understanding between the two sides still exists, despite the recent halt in the works.

Moreover, Unficyp spokesperson Aleem Siddique also said on Monday that the situation remains stable, with UN peacekeepers actively monitoring the area.

Siddique said he was hopeful regarding Stewart’s efforts to break the impasse, underlining the UN’s commitment to facilitating a resolution amidst the existing challenges.

Monday’s talks come against the backdrop of a temporary halt in construction activities in the village, initiated following a request for a “short pause” from the UN. Tensions escalated recently, with the Turkish Cypriot side seeking time to ensure the implementation of mutual understandings reached earlier.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

