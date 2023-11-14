November 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

91% connect to internet via WiFi

By Jonathan Shkurko04
poeple on phoones
The vast majority of people use mobile phones to access the internet

Ninety one per cent primarily connect to the internet via wireless (Wi-Fi), with mobile phones being the device of choice for 85 per cent, a survey released on Monday showed.

Carried out by the Office of the Commissioner for Electronic Communications and Postal Regulation (GERET), the survey also showed that 42 per cent of consumers reported not knowing their download speed, while 56 per cent were unaware of their upload speed.

Although the percentages show a slight improvement from last year, the majority of users, around 82 per cent, still do not conduct performance measurements of their fixed internet connection.

Regarding knowledge about connection performance details outlined in service contracts or provider websites, 84 per cent of people interviewed admitted to being uninformed, while 65 per cent said they were unfamiliar with their rights and complaint procedures.

Consumer satisfaction with fixed internet services remains stable, with an average rating of 8.1 out of 10.

The relationship between quality and price received a rating of 7.7 out of 10, a minor decline from the last year’s 8.2 and 7.8, respectively.

The top two reasons consumers choose their internet service providers are reliability, two per cent lower than last year, and better price, two per cent higher than in 2022.

The three most significant reasons consumers would consider changing their fixed broadband provider include poor network quality or unreliability (34 per cent), lower charges or better offers from another provider (32 per cent), and price increases from their current provider (29 per cent).

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

