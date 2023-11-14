November 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Growing calls to scrap Radiomarathon

By Staff Reporter01
ab radiomarathon 800x480

Another organisation has joined a growing number of calls to scrap Radiomarathon, saying it fosters pity towards people with disabilities.

On Tuesday, the organisation for cerebral palsy and other disabilities ‘Embrace of Hope’ issued a statement saying the government’s efforts along with the state broadcast to promote fundraising instrumentalises children with disability to raise money.

“At the same time, it promotes and advertises private businesses.”

The organisation called for Radiomarathon to be scrapped in its entirety, saying the government is shirking from its responsibilities towards people with disabilities.

Akel last week backed the criticisms of people with disabilities over the annual Radiomarathon fund-raising foundation for being condescending towards them.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Mouflons beaten by old rivals Malta

Press Release

Three children hit by cars in Paphos ‘out of danger’ doctors report

Staff Reporter

Two men arrested in Nicosia for cannabis import

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Mixed media and messages in November exhibitions

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign