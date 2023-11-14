November 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusRugbySport

Mouflons beaten by old rivals Malta

By Press Release00
rugby
The two teams played out an entertaining match in Malta (photo: Mick Borg)

By Devon Van Der Merwe

This past weekend saw the Cyprus national rugby side take on old rivals Malta in the first match of the season in Europe Rugby XV Conference Pool D in Valletta.

In a game where both sides looked to shake off the rust from the off season, it was a scrappy endeavour as they looked to string some constructive phases together and get points on the board. Unfortunately for Cyprus, Malta were more successful in this respect and managed to rack up a 15-0 lead at the end of the first half.

Despite trailing on the scoreboard as the sides went into the second half, Cyprus used the break to their advantage and came back as the much better side. Some individual brilliance across the park and hard determined team grit led Cyprus to bring the game back within reach at 22-17 with less than 10 minutes to play.

Unfortunately for the Mouflons, the game went to the home side as they managed to hang on to the lead. Despite some immense pressure on their try line, they turned the ball over on the last play to take the win. The game proved to be one of two halves as Cyprus dominated the second half on the board, scoring 17-7 against Malta.

Although the final score did not reflect the effort our team put out on the park, the Mighty Mouflons will be back with a vengeance in the games to come!

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Three children hit by cars in Paphos ‘out of danger’ doctors report

Staff Reporter

Two men arrested in Nicosia for cannabis import

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Mixed media and messages in November exhibitions

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s weather: Yellow weather warning for local heavy rains

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign