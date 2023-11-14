Nicosia event highlights potential for growth in UK-Cyprus trade

Consulco Group of Companies, a leading business entity, welcomed the UK Trade Commissioner for Europe, Chris Barton CMG, for a high-profile luncheon at their headquarters in Nicosia.
The event, hosted by Consulco’s CEO Marios Hadjiroussos, brought together key figures including the British High Commissioner to Cyprus, Irfan Siddiq OBE, representatives from the Ministries of Energy and Foreign Affairs, and prominent Cypriot businesspeople.
The luncheon served as a platform for in-depth discussions revolving around political and economic developments in the UK, Cyprus, and the broader global landscape.
Participants engaged in meaningful dialogues, exchanging insights on the current state of affairs and exploring potential collaborations.
A primary focus of the luncheon was on fostering stronger ties between the UK and Cyprus, with particular emphasis on how the governments can play a supportive role in facilitating the expansion of Cypriot businesses into the UK market.
The discussions delved into strategies for enhancing bilateral cooperation and creating an environment conducive to increased investments and operational growth.
Chris Barton shared his thoughts on the event, saying that “it’s been a huge pleasure to be here with Consulco and a range of Cypriot businesses, and we’ve heard so much enthusiasm for a thriving UK-Cyprus trade and investment relationship and lots of opportunities”.
“Our trades grew over 25 per cent last year, and I know there’s potential to do so much more, both in terms of trade and investment, and that’s hugely welcome from the UK side,” he added.
In statements, the CEO of Consulco Group of Companies, Marios Hadjiroussos, said that “we were delighted to host His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner, Chris Barton CMG and British High Commissioner, Irfan Siddiq OBE for a working lunch at our Headquarters in the presence of officials from the Ministries of Energy and Foreign Affairs as well as Cypriot businesspeople”.
“Consulco’s initiative served as a great opportunity to discuss important issues and we believe that a significant step has been taken towards further strengthening business and investment relations between Cyprus and the UK,” he concluded.