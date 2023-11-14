November 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two men arrested in Nicosia for cannabis import

By Staff Reporter07
police car 14
File photo

Police on Monday evening arrested two persons for an investigated case of illegal importation and possession of drugs.

The suspects, men aged 42 and 41, were taken into custody to facilitate investigations.

According to police, information was obtained on the arrival of a package containing 800g of cannabis at a post office in Nicosia. When the 41-year-old went to the post office to pick up the package, he was arrested for the evident crime.

During investigation police also obtained testimony against the 42-year-old, who was arrested the same afternoon.

The Nicosia drug squad (Ykan) is continuing the investigation.

Avatar photo

