November 15, 2023

Four hospitalised in Paphos-Polis road traffic collision

By Iole Damaskinos
Four people are hopitalised in Paphos on Wednesday after a serious traffic accident on the Paphos – Polis Chrysochous road.

According to police the accident happened on Tuesday around 6.30pm and involved a head-on collision between two vehicles, in which a Czeck couple and a British couple were traveling.

Ambulances rushed to the scene and transported all four occupants of the vehicles to the Paphos General Hospital.

According to the attending doctor all four were seriously injured, but their health is out of danger.

The causes of the accident are being investigated by the police.

Meanwhile, Paphos traffic police announced that they issued 17 fines on Tuesday and arrested two drivers. One driver, aged 59, refused to submit to an alcohol test, while the second arrest involved a driver caught driving at 101km/hour instead of the permitted 50km/hour.

