November 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Gulf Air bolsters Cyprus routes with more Larnaca flights

By Kyriacos Nicolaou
The national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Gulf Air, on Wednesday announced that it has increased the number of flights to Larnaca and Athens, aiming to bolster its operations in Europe.

In a statement, Gulf Air announced plans to extend its services to and from Athens with 10 weekly flights starting December 17 and to and from Larnaca with 3 weekly flights starting December 20.

“The upgraded services will provide ease and connectivity for passengers travelling to and from Bahrain, linking them to further destinations within the airline’s global network,” noted the airline.

Additionally, Gulf Air stated that it has been operating “a robust network of direct flights” between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Hellenic Republic since 1980, as well as direct flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Cyprus since 1982″.

It added that its aviation network, both in Athens and Larnaca, “significantly feeds into the company’s global network”.

According to Gulf Air, passengers can purchase tickets via gulfair.com and the airline’s mobile application, or by calling the company’s contact centre at +97317373737, visiting any Gulf Air sales office, or through any approved travel agency of the airline.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

