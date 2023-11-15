North celebrates 40 years since UDI

Turkish officials on Wednesday issued statements celebrating the 40th anniversary of the declaration of the ‘Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)’.

Among the officials attending the celebrations in the north were Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yaşar Güler and MP Fuat Oktay.

“We travelled to the TRNC to participate in the celebrations of the 40th anniversary since the proclamation of the TRNC, the shining star of the struggle for the existence of the Turkish Cypriot people, on behalf of our President Erdogan,” Yılmaz said during a speech.

“The Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters, who said no to captivity 40 years ago, created a free and independent TRNC, asserting their sovereignty. On this significant day, I would like to reiterate that to resolve the Cyprus problem, the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriots, which are their inherent rights, must be recognised and declared.”

Addressing the Cyprus problem, Yılmaz acknowledged the challenges in achieving a just, sustainable and permanent solution and dismissed what he referred to as delaying tactics from the Greek Cypriot side.

“We do not have time to waste with tactics that stagnate anyone and empty propaganda,” he said.

Yılmaz also said that he exchanged views with politicians and officials in the north during his visit.

In their respective messages, Fidan and Guler also extended their congratulations on the 40th anniversary.

“Congratulations on the anniversary of the establishment of the TRNC, an integral part of the Turkish world,” Turkey’s foreign minister said on X.

“We stand by the TRNC and the Turkish Cypriot people under all circumstances and conditions.”

Oktay, who is also the president of the Turkish foreign affairs committee, echoed similar sentiments.

“I welcome and congratulate with my warmest feelings this great day of the TRNC, which declared its establishment to the world 40 years ago.”

Five aircraft from the Turkish air force’s aerobatic team ‘Soloturk’ flew over the area of the military parade in north Nicosia during the celebrations.

Turkish Cypriot media are also broadcasting related videos. The same team will perform a demonstration later in the afternoon over the monument of Kemal Ataturk in Kyrenia.

In response to the November 15 celebrations, government spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Republic to a comprehensive resolution of the Cyprus problem.

Addressing reporters at the presidential palace following, Letymbiotis called the celebration “a sad anniversary of the illegal declaration, reminding us of the blatant violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter”.

He added that the Republic of Cyprus, as the only recognised state and a member of the UN and the EU, remains committed to efforts for a sustainable, peaceful and definitive resolution of the Cyprus problem.

Letymbiotis said that with political will and determination, efforts would persist to resume negotiations from where they were interrupted.

“The will for a solution to the Cyprus problem through a bicommunal, bizonal federation with political equality neither bends nor diminishes but remains strong. We will never compromise on the fait accompli,” he concluded.