November 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Suspect pleads not guilty to killing man

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Famagusta district court

Two suspects involved in the killing of a 35-year-old in Xylotymbou pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, when they appeared at the Famagusta District Court.

According to police, the two suspects, a 42-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both pleaded not guilty to charges related to the death of Nikos Aggeli in Xylotymbou in August.

Aggeli was severely beaten and rushed to hospital, where he died a few days later.

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge of manslaughter, while the woman pleaded not guilty to sending threatening messages, including some that threatened the victim would be murdered.

At the last hearing in October, the man requested legal counsel, and a lawyer was assigned to him, while the other defence attorneys requested time to review the evidence and case data.

Both were arrested on attempted murder charges, but after Aggeli’s death, the suspects were rearrested for murder which has now become manslaughter charges.

Aggeli had been found severely injured by a family-member on August 29, and he was rushed to the hospital from his house in Xylotymbou. Doctors determined that he had a severe head injury at Larnaca general.

Due to the seriousness of his injury, he was taken to Nicosia general, where he died on September 6.

The next hearing date has been set for January 24, 2024.

 

